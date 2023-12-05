Kinetic Bold Title 2

Make your message pop with a bold, kinetic motion title. This clean, minimal design blends glitch artifacts, chromatic aberration, and RGB split for a punchy digital aesthetic. It comes with a transparent background overlay, so you can drop it over any footage. Perfect for intros, chapters, and standout title cards, with easy controls for fonts and colors. Smooth, energetic motion and scan-style accents ensure your text grabs attention without clutter. Create polished results in minutes—no plugins required.