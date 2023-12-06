Kinetic Bold Title 5

Make your message pop with a bold, kinetic motion title featuring tasteful glitch, RGB split and chromatic aberration. This clean, minimal title overlay is fully transparent for effortless compositing over any footage. Tweak fonts, sizes, leading and colors to match your brand, and toggle the chromatic effect on or off. Smooth animation and sharp typography make it ideal for intros, title cards, and social video overlays. Impress your audience with a fast, modern look in just a few clicks.