Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kinetic Bold Title 5 - Original - Poster image

Kinetic Bold Title 5

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Chromatic aberration
Glitch
Kinetic typography
280exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, kinetic motion title featuring tasteful glitch, RGB split and chromatic aberration. This clean, minimal title overlay is fully transparent for effortless compositing over any footage. Tweak fonts, sizes, leading and colors to match your brand, and toggle the chromatic effect on or off. Smooth animation and sharp typography make it ideal for intros, title cards, and social video overlays. Impress your audience with a fast, modern look in just a few clicks.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us