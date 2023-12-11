Kinetic Bold Title 9
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
183exports
Create attention-grabbing titles with a bold kinetic look and stylish glitch accents. This transparent overlay fills the frame with a clean text grid, enhanced by subtle chromatic aberration for a modern digital vibe. Customize fonts, sizes and colors quickly, then drop it over your footage to open or punctuate segments. Smooth motion and crisp typography keep your message clear across intros, promos and social content. No plugins needed—just edit and export.