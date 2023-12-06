Kinetic Bold Title 6

Make your headlines pop with a bold kinetic motion title built for modern videos. This transparent overlay features energetic glitch accents, RGB split and subtle chromatic aberration for instant impact. Customize the two-line headline, adjust colors, and drop it onto footage for pro results in seconds. Clean, minimal design keeps focus on your message, while stacked text echoes add depth and attitude. Ideal for chapter cards, YouTube bumpers, reels, and promos. No complicated setup—just edit, render, and go.