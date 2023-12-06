Kinetic Bold Title 7
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
181exports
Make your message impossible to miss with a punchy kinetic title. This transparent overlay pairs bold typography with glitch effects and chromatic aberration for maximum impact. Clean, minimal design keeps focus on your words while energetic motion elevates any intro or segment. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, leading, colors and effect toggles to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, promos and content creators who want a fast, modern title that drops right over footage.