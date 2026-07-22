Line Lumina 6

Create crisp motion titles with a classic typewriter effect and a blinking cursor. This minimal, bold, and dark-styled template works as a transparent overlay, making it easy to drop over any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. Centered composition keeps attention on your message, while smooth pacing ensures readability on any platform. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, or callouts in videos, reels, and presentations. Fast to edit and export, it’s a versatile choice for content creators who want a clean, modern title that just works.