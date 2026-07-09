Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Text Animation Bright 5 - Original - Poster image

Spotlight Word 5

00:03 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Kinetic typography
Gradient text
14exports
rating
Deliver instant impact with a bold kinetic motion title designed for clarity and punch. This transparent overlay centers your headline, animates it with smooth pop-ins, and emphasizes key words using a dynamic underline highlight. Fine‑tune fonts, sizing, spacing, colors, and gradient fills to match your brand. Built for minimal, modern aesthetics, it sits perfectly over footage or solid backgrounds and works as an intro, chapter card, or quick outro. Achieve crisp readability, vibrant emphasis, and effortless integration in just a few clicks.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us