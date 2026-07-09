Spotlight Word 4
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
18exports
Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This template features kinetic typography, vibrant gradient word highlights, and subtle arrow accents for clear emphasis. The transparent background works perfectly as an overlay on any footage or solid color. Easily tweak fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and deliver concise, high-impact headlines. Ideal for chapter openers, social clips, promos, and quick callouts where clarity and style matter.
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