Spotlight Word 6

Make your message pop with a bold kinetic motion title. This template features clean, oversized typography and vibrant gradient highlights that sweep behind key words for instant emphasis. With a transparent background, it layers beautifully over footage or solid colors and fits perfectly as a short intro or chapter opener. Customize fonts, sizes, and highlight colors to match your brand and style. Designed for fast, energetic delivery, it brings clarity and impact to any message without clutter. Create standout titles that feel modern, minimal, and effortlessly dynamic.