Spotlight Word 7

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold, kinetic motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it centers attention on punchy, high-impact typography with a moving underline accent for emphasis. Easily customize three headline moments, then fine-tune fonts, sizes, spacing, and vibrant gradient colors to match your brand. Clean, minimalist styling ensures legibility on any footage, while the energetic timing works perfectly for quick intros, reels, and segment openers. Use it as a standalone title or stack multiple variations to build a short title sequence. Fast, flexible, and attention-grabbing.