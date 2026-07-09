Spotlight Word 8

Make your message impossible to miss with bold kinetic typography and animated word highlights. This transparent motion title overlay is clean, minimal, and built for impact, letting your content shine over any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, leading, and colors to match your brand and pace the reveals to your track. The centered layout and animated highlight pill deliver crisp emphasis on each word, perfect for intros, reels, shorts, headlines, and callouts. Get studio-quality type motion with effortless control and export-ready alpha for seamless compositing.