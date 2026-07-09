Logotipo metálico 3D
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Text Animation Bright 8 - Original - Poster image

Spotlight Word 8

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Kinetic typography
Word highlight
12exports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with bold kinetic typography and animated word highlights. This transparent motion title overlay is clean, minimal, and built for impact, letting your content shine over any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, leading, and colors to match your brand and pace the reveals to your track. The centered layout and animated highlight pill deliver crisp emphasis on each word, perfect for intros, reels, shorts, headlines, and callouts. Get studio-quality type motion with effortless control and export-ready alpha for seamless compositing.
HannaDarling profile image
HannaDarling
Edit
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of HannaDarling
Spotlight Word 7
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:03
Spotlight Word 7 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 9
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Spotlight Word 9 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 8
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Spotlight Word 8 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 6
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Spotlight Word 6 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 5
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:03
Spotlight Word 5 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 4
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Spotlight Word 4 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 3
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Spotlight Word 3 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 1
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Spotlight Word 1 Original theme video
Spotlight Word 2
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Spotlight Word 2 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us