Spotlight Word 2

Make your words pop with a clean, high-contrast motion title built for maximum clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features bold typography and a vibrant gradient highlight that sweeps across key words for instant emphasis. Smooth line‑wipe reveals and subtle glow accents keep the focus on your message while fitting any brand style. Easily edit the headline, font, and colors to match your look, then export for intros, chapter openers, reels, and more. A minimal, modern title solution that grabs attention without clutter.