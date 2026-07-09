Spotlight Word 9

Make your message pop with a bold motion title designed for clean, high-impact overlays. This transparent text animation puts kinetic typography front and center, pairing vibrant gradient fills with a subtle word highlight and a directional arrow accent. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and pacing to match your brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, captions, or end screens, it works seamlessly over any footage or background. Smooth, staggered builds and punchy pop-ins deliver polished results fast. Add your audio track and fine-tune the look in seconds for professional, scroll-stopping titles.