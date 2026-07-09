Spotlight Word 1

Elevate your messages with a clean, minimal motion title designed for clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a marker-style word highlight, and a smooth write-on underline to direct attention where it matters. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, or on-footage overlays, it blends seamlessly with any content. Easily customize text, fonts, sizes, and colors, and pair it with your own audio for the perfect tone. The dark stage and vibrant gradient highlight ensure strong contrast and instant readability across platforms.