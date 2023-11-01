Typography Modern Title 2

Give your videos a crisp, modern punch with an energetic motion title. This transparent overlay features bold, minimal typography with smooth, bouncy animation and clean slide-ins. Perfect for intros, chapter breaks, or standout headlines, it’s easy to customize with your own fonts, text, and colors. The streamlined design keeps the focus on your message while delivering professional polish and kinetic flair. Ideal for creators, brands, and editors who want an eye-catching title that drops seamlessly over footage and elevates any project.