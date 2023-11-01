Typography Modern Title 9
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
109exports
Give your videos a sharp, modern punch with an energetic motion title. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography with slide-ins and bounce easing for maximum impact. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage for a clean, minimal look that reads fast and feels bold. Perfect for intros, chapters, or callouts when you want typographic clarity and stylish movement without visual clutter.