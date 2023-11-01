Typography Modern Title 5

Make your words move with an energetic, modern motion title. This transparent overlay features bold, diagonal typography with smooth bounce and slide transitions. Easily customize up to four text lines, pick your font, and fine‑tune individual colors for a clean, minimalist look that stands out over any footage. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, captions, and YouTube content, it brings kinetic typography style to your edits in seconds. Add dynamic flair without clutter—just clear, impactful type that grabs attention.