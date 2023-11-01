Typography Modern Title 7

Add instant impact to your videos with this kinetic motion title overlay. Designed for bold, minimal typography, it features smooth, staggered entrances and elastic bounces for modern energy. The transparent background makes it perfect to overlay on footage, trailers, or chapter openers. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and build engaging titles that grab attention. Ideal for intros, on-screen quotes, and dynamic text callouts where clean design and strong type take center stage.