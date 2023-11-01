Typography Modern Title 6

Add instant impact to your videos with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography with crisp slide-ins, lively bounce easing, and a striking outlined secondary line. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for clean, modern results. Perfect for YouTube chapters, intros, callouts, or emphasis slides where text needs to lead the story. Simple to edit and fast to render, it delivers polished, professional titles that stand out.