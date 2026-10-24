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Lens Vortex - Square - Original - Poster image

Lens Vortex - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Photography
Camera
3D motion graphics
7exports
rating
Showcase your visuals through a cinematic camera journey that dives into a focus interface before revealing your brand. This square-format intro features clean 3D motion graphics, minimal design, and a dark gradient backdrop with glowing accents. Present a short sequence of photos framed by authentic viewfinder brackets, then finish with a crisp logo and optional website line. Smooth macro pushes, zooms, and defocus shifts keep attention where it matters. Perfect for photographers, studios, and creators seeking an elegant, social-ready opener that blends style with clarity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us