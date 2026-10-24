Lens Vortex - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Showcase your visuals through a cinematic camera journey that dives into a focus interface before revealing your brand. This square-format intro features clean 3D motion graphics, minimal design, and a dark gradient backdrop with glowing accents. Present a short sequence of photos framed by authentic viewfinder brackets, then finish with a crisp logo and optional website line. Smooth macro pushes, zooms, and defocus shifts keep attention where it matters. Perfect for photographers, studios, and creators seeking an elegant, social-ready opener that blends style with clarity.
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