Lens Vortex - Square

Showcase your visuals through a cinematic camera journey that dives into a focus interface before revealing your brand. This square-format intro features clean 3D motion graphics, minimal design, and a dark gradient backdrop with glowing accents. Present a short sequence of photos framed by authentic viewfinder brackets, then finish with a crisp logo and optional website line. Smooth macro pushes, zooms, and defocus shifts keep attention where it matters. Perfect for photographers, studios, and creators seeking an elegant, social-ready opener that blends style with clarity.