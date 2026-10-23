Lens Vortex - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Give your photos a cinematic lift with a vertical story promo that dives through a camera lens into a clean viewfinder slideshow, then lands on a bold logo outro. The minimal, digital aesthetic features a camera HUD overlay, crisp transitions, and a polished type-on website line. Easily customize media, colors, fonts, and logo styling to match your brand. Perfect for photographers, studios, and creatives showcasing portraits or highlights in short-form formats. Drop in images and render a sleek, high-impact piece that grabs attention in feeds and stories.
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