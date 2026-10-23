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Lens Vortex - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Lens Vortex - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Photography
Digital
Promo
Viewfinder
7exports
rating
Give your photos a cinematic lift with a vertical story promo that dives through a camera lens into a clean viewfinder slideshow, then lands on a bold logo outro. The minimal, digital aesthetic features a camera HUD overlay, crisp transitions, and a polished type-on website line. Easily customize media, colors, fonts, and logo styling to match your brand. Perfect for photographers, studios, and creatives showcasing portraits or highlights in short-form formats. Drop in images and render a sleek, high-impact piece that grabs attention in feeds and stories.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us