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Lens Vortex - Post - Original - Poster image

Lens Vortex - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Photography
Intro
Outro
7exports
rating
Step through a camera lens into a sleek viewfinder world. This 4:5 post template blends photorealistic 3D motion graphics, a dark gradient style, and a crisp camera HUD to present a rapid photo sequence before a refined logo reveal. Defocus transitions add cinematic polish, while a type-on field lets you include a website or short tagline for brand recall. Perfect for photography brands, studios, and agencies, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize colors, swap images, and tailor the HUD to match your identity—then export a clean, modern logo animation built to stop the scroll.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us