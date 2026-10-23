Lens Vortex - Post

Step through a camera lens into a sleek viewfinder world. This 4:5 post template blends photorealistic 3D motion graphics, a dark gradient style, and a crisp camera HUD to present a rapid photo sequence before a refined logo reveal. Defocus transitions add cinematic polish, while a type-on field lets you include a website or short tagline for brand recall. Perfect for photography brands, studios, and agencies, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize colors, swap images, and tailor the HUD to match your identity—then export a clean, modern logo animation built to stop the scroll.