Torn Paper Stories 2
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
242exports
Make polished story content in minutes with a refined torn-paper aesthetic. This vertical template blends papercraft texture with minimal typography for a calm, modern look. Add your image, update headline and copy, and tailor colors to your brand. A built-in CTA button helps drive clicks for product drops, announcements, events, and more. Perfect for marketers and creators seeking a stylish, on-brand story that feels handcrafted yet clean.
Pack (5)
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