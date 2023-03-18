Torn Paper Stories 5
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
385exports
Make your social stories stand out with a clean, minimal design built around stylish torn paper bands. This vertical promo template pairs elegant typography with subtle page-peel reveals and a built-in call-to-action, ideal for quick product highlights, announcements, or brand messages. Customize background media, paper colors, and text to match your identity in minutes. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, and other vertical placements where clarity and aesthetics matter.
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