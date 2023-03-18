Torn Paper Stories 4

Stand out on social with a clean, vertical story design featuring a signature torn paper edge and a focused two-column layout. Showcase a hero image alongside concise messaging and a built‑in call‑to‑action button for clicks. The calm animation, minimal typography, and neutral palette keep your content elegant and brand‑ready. Easily customize the image, headline, colors, and font to match your identity. Ideal for quick promos, product highlights, announcements, and influencer updates across Instagram, TikTok, and more.