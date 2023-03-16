Torn Paper Stories 3

Craft scroll-stopping Stories in seconds with a clean torn paper aesthetic. This vertical template centers your message on layered paper bands, paired with smooth, elegant motion. Customize the headline, supporting text, and CTA, swap in your own background image, and fine-tune paper, background, and text colors to match your brand. A single font control keeps typography consistent and polished. Perfect for product promos, announcements, quotes, and branding across Instagram, TikTok, and Reels. Minimal, refined, and easy to edit—designed to help your content stand out while staying on brand.