Ether Ring

Make your brand unforgettable with a neon, 3D logo reveal powered by swirling light trails and cinematic smoke. This centered ident builds suspense as an energy ring forms on a reflective floor, then lifts to unveil your logo and an optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, the design blends futuristic glow, atmospheric depth and polished motion. Easily customize trail colors, logo accents, font, tagline and audio for a seamless fit with your brand.