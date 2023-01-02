Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Shape Transition 1 - Original - Poster image

Simple Shape Transition 1

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Flat design
Geometric
2.1Kexports
rating
Switch scenes with impact using a clean, minimal stinger transition. This 2D flat-design overlay uses bold geometric circles and arcs to create a smooth, energetic full-screen wipe. It starts and ends fully transparent, making it perfect for livestreams, intros between segments, or quick cuts in edits. Customize the color controls to match your brand in seconds and keep your content looking sharp and consistent. Ideal for creators, streamers, and YouTubers who want a modern, professional scene change without clutter. Fast, simple, and highly effective.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us