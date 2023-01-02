Simple Shape Transition 1

Switch scenes with impact using a clean, minimal stinger transition. This 2D flat-design overlay uses bold geometric circles and arcs to create a smooth, energetic full-screen wipe. It starts and ends fully transparent, making it perfect for livestreams, intros between segments, or quick cuts in edits. Customize the color controls to match your brand in seconds and keep your content looking sharp and consistent. Ideal for creators, streamers, and YouTubers who want a modern, professional scene change without clutter. Fast, simple, and highly effective.