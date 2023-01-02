Simple Shape Transition 2

Make your edits pop with a clean, professional stinger transition. This flat, minimal design sweeps bold diagonal bands across the frame to mask a cut, perfect for YouTubers, streamers, and editors. It’s a transparent overlay, so it works over any footage. Tweak three color controls to match your brand and enjoy smooth, fluid motion that feels fast and modern. Drop it between clips to add polish without clutter. Simple, stylish, and versatile—ideal for intros, outros, and scene changes across any content style.