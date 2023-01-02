Simple Shape Transition 4
00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
382exports
Make fast, polished cuts with a crisp diagonal stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses bold flat panels and a tritone color scheme to cleanly cover your scene change, then clears back to full transparency. Minimal, geometric styling and smooth slide-in motion ensure a professional look for streams, intros, and edits. Fine-tune the three color controls to match your brand and pair with any soundtrack. Perfect for creators who need a quick, high-impact transition without clutter.
Pack (5)
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of zevs