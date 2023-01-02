Simple Shape Transition 5

Make clean, punchy cuts with a minimalist diagonal stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses flat, geometric stripes that sweep across the screen to mask edits with impact. Three color controls let you quickly adapt the palette to your brand. Perfect for streamers, editors, and creators who want a fast, stylish wipe without clutter. The bold, modern look fits a wide range of content and platforms. Drop it over your timeline between clips and you’re set—no complex setup required. Simple, flexible, and effective for intros, intermissions, or any scene change.