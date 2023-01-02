Simple Shape Transition 3
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
327exports
Give your edits a crisp, modern edge with this minimal stinger transition. Bold 2D circles and arcs create a fast, geometric wipe that cleanly bridges cuts while maintaining transparent alpha. Built in a flat design style, it’s perfect for YouTube videos, streams, intros, and outros. Tweak the color controls to match your brand and keep the motion energetic yet elegant. Use it as an overlay to mask scene changes with confidence and style.
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