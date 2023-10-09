Map Pin Title 1
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
320exports
Spotlight any place in your video with a crisp, transparent map pin call-out. This minimal motion title pairs a bold headline with a tidy subtitle bar and a smooth typewriter build, perfect for tours, vlogs, news, travel guides and more. The clean, flat-design look keeps attention on your message while the two-column layout neatly balances the pin and text. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, drop it over footage or photos, and export in moments.
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