Map Pin Title 1

Spotlight any place in your video with a crisp, transparent map pin call-out. This minimal motion title pairs a bold headline with a tidy subtitle bar and a smooth typewriter build, perfect for tours, vlogs, news, travel guides and more. The clean, flat-design look keeps attention on your message while the two-column layout neatly balances the pin and text. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, drop it over footage or photos, and export in moments.