Map Pin Title 5

Add precise place labels to your footage with a clean, transparent overlay. This minimal flat-design title features a bold map pin, animated banner, and two editable text lines for names or details. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, real estate tours, and event recaps. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand and drop it over any scene without blocking your visuals. Use it as a motion title, lower third, or call-out to highlight locations with clarity and style.