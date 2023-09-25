Map Pin Title 6

Add precise place labels to any scene with a stylish location pin call-out. This minimal, flat design lower third overlays seamlessly on your footage thanks to a transparent background. The clean two-column layout pairs an iconic map pin with a bold title bar, while smooth kinetic text brings your headline in with clarity. Tweak colors and fonts to match your brand and drop it anywhere in your edit. Perfect for travel vlogs, event coverage, documentaries, city guides, or corporate videos that need clear location context.