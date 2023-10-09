Map Pin Title 2

Add precise, stylish location labels to your videos with this clean lower third. A bold map pin anchors the design while two sleek bars carry a headline and coordinates or any secondary info. The transparent overlay is perfect for map scenes, travel footage, documentaries, or corporate presentations. Minimal, flat design keeps the focus on your content, and the smooth typewriter and slide-in animations deliver a polished finish. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and start highlighting places with clarity and impact.