Map Pin Title 4

Showcase any place with a clean, transparent location call-out. This minimal flat-design title pairs a crisp map pin with a sleek label bar and typewriter-style text for clear, professional results. Perfect for travel vlogs, event highlights, real estate tours, or city guides. Drop it over your footage, tweak fonts and colors, and you’re ready to publish. The subtle, neutral pacing keeps focus on your story while the pin directs attention to your chosen spot.