Map Pin Title 7

Showcase places with clarity and style. This minimal, flat-design motion title overlays a bold headline, a typed subtitle, and a clean map pin on a transparent background. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, real estate tours, or any video that needs a precise location call‑out. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then position the overlay over your footage for a polished, professional look. Smooth slide-ins and a typewriter effect keep the focus on information while maintaining a modern aesthetic.