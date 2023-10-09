Map Pin Title 3

Show locations with clarity using a sleek, transparent callout overlay. This minimal, flat-design motion title pairs a bold map pin with a rounded rectangle label to present a concise two-line caption. Smooth outline reveals, subtle slide-ins, and pop-ins keep the focus on your footage. Ideal for travel content, real estate tours, documentaries, news, and corporate videos. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project. Drop it over any video or photo to highlight venues, landmarks, or points of interest with professional precision.