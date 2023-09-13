Sport Lower Third 1

Give your videos a professional edge with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal, flat-design title card features a circular avatar frame and two-line text, perfect for names and roles. Smooth slide-in animation, subtle fades, and staggered timing keep the focus on your content. Easily customize fonts, colors, box roundness, and the image to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, streams, event coverage, and YouTube productions where clarity and consistency matter.