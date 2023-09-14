Sport Lower Third 2

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean animated lower third. This transparent overlay pairs a bold name line with a secondary subtitle, plus an optional circular avatar or logo area. Tweak fonts, colors, and corner roundness to match your brand in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle fades keep the focus on your content. Ideal for interviews, livestreams, highlight reels, tutorials, and on-screen IDs across platforms. Designed for clarity, speed, and easy customization, this minimal lower third elevates any production without getting in the way.