Sport Lower Third 4
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
235exports
Give your sports videos a professional edge with a clean, transparent hockey lower third. A 3D puck anchors the scene while bold, minimal title bars and animated text showcase names, roles, or stats without distracting from your footage. Rounded panels, crisp typography, and smooth motion make this overlay ideal for highlights, interviews, or live broadcasts. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your team or brand and drop it over any video for instant polish.
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