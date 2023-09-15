Sport Lower Third 5

Give your videos a professional polish with a clean, transparent lower third. This animated graphic frames your name and subtitle on sleek rounded banners around a central circular image holder—perfect for an avatar, logo, or photo. Easily customize fonts, text, colors, and corner radius to match your brand. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps focus on your content while enhancing clarity and recognition. Ideal for broadcasts, interviews, tutorials, and social video where on-screen identification matters.