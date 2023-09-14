Sport Lower Third 3

Give your videos a polished, broadcast-ready identity with this clean lower third. The transparent overlay features a circular frame for your logo or avatar and two crisp text lines for names and titles. Customize fonts, colors, and panel roundness to match your brand, and enjoy fast, energetic motion that fits interviews, highlights, reviews, and live content. Perfect for YouTube, social clips, presentations, and streams, it drops seamlessly over any footage and keeps the focus on your message. Simple, versatile, and professional—tailor it in seconds to elevate your on-screen credentials.