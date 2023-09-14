Sport Lower Third 7

Bring pro motorsport polish to your videos with a clean, transparent lower third. A rotating wheel icon anchors a sleek banner where your name and title sit clearly. Fully editable fonts, colors, and corner roundness let you match any brand. Ideal for car reviews, racing broadcasts, live streams, interviews, and highlight reels. Lightweight and unobtrusive, this overlay keeps the focus on your content while providing a crisp, modern ID for talent and roles. Make your automotive and sports footage look broadcast-ready in minutes.