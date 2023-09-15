Sport Lower Third 6

Bring a professional sports touch to your videos with a clean, transparent motion title anchored by a bold basketball icon. This 2D, flat-design nameplate features a prominent headline and secondary line on rounded bars, perfect for athlete IDs, highlight reels, or sports broadcasts. Smooth slide-ins and a playful bounce keep the energy up while the minimal layout ensures legibility over any footage. Quickly customize text, fonts, colors, and box roundness to match your team or channel branding, then export a crisp overlay that’s ideal for social videos, livestreams, and sports edits.