Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wedding Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Wedding Title 1

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Elegant
Wedding
Flourish ornament
Write-on animation
16exports
rating
Celebrate your love story with a refined, transparent wedding title. This elegant motion title features romantic flourishes and gentle write-on animation that looks beautiful over footage or a solid background. Easily customize names, a date, fonts, and colors to match your wedding palette. Ideal as an intro, centerpiece card, or subtle overlay for wedding films, save‑the‑date videos, romantic slideshows, and anniversary edits. Designed for clarity, style, and ease of use, it delivers premium results in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us