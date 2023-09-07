Wedding Title 1

Celebrate your love story with a refined, transparent wedding title. This elegant motion title features romantic flourishes and gentle write-on animation that looks beautiful over footage or a solid background. Easily customize names, a date, fonts, and colors to match your wedding palette. Ideal as an intro, centerpiece card, or subtle overlay for wedding films, save‑the‑date videos, romantic slideshows, and anniversary edits. Designed for clarity, style, and ease of use, it delivers premium results in seconds.