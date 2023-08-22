Wedding Title 4

Celebrate your love story with an elegant wedding title overlay. This romantic motion title features hand-drawn flourishes, interlocking rings, and a refined central emblem, all set against a transparent background for easy layering. Customize names and a special date in moments, and adapt the pastel color accents to match your theme. Smooth write-on reveals and graceful movement make it perfect for wedding films, love stories, anniversaries, and highlight reels. Deliver a polished, heartfelt introduction or chapter title that elevates your edit without distraction.