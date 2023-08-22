Wedding Title 5

Craft a timeless wedding title with this elegant motion design. Ornamental flourishes write on to frame your names and date in soft pastel tones. The transparent background makes it a versatile overlay for films, slideshows, and reels, perfect as an intro or outro. Customize fonts and colors to match your aesthetic and render a refined, romantic title that elevates your storytelling. Ideal for weddings, engagements, and anniversaries where a delicate, sophisticated touch is key.