Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wedding Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Wedding Title 2

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Wedding
Elegant
Write-on animation
Minimal
58exports
rating
Bring a touch of elegance to your wedding film with a romantic motion title designed as a transparent overlay. A delicate crest of hand-drawn flourishes, hearts, rings, and soft pastel accents frames your names and date with a refined glow. The calm, gentle animation suits intros, interludes, and chapter markers for wedding movies, love stories, and anniversary edits. Personalize fonts and colors to match your theme and place it seamlessly over your footage for a premium, cohesive look. Simple, tasteful, and versatile—this minimalist title elevates your story with timeless charm.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us