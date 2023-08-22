Wedding Title 2

Bring a touch of elegance to your wedding film with a romantic motion title designed as a transparent overlay. A delicate crest of hand-drawn flourishes, hearts, rings, and soft pastel accents frames your names and date with a refined glow. The calm, gentle animation suits intros, interludes, and chapter markers for wedding movies, love stories, and anniversary edits. Personalize fonts and colors to match your theme and place it seamlessly over your footage for a premium, cohesive look. Simple, tasteful, and versatile—this minimalist title elevates your story with timeless charm.